BNB Hits Market Cap of $51.17 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. BNB has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion and $467.29 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $324.08 or 0.01173338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,889,961 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

