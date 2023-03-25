Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $33.76 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $33.76 million and approximately $82,803.33 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00077843 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00153394 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00035878 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00042412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003665 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.