Bernzott Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

