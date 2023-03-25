Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0608

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $244.30 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.50 or 0.06317012 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00060419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00020958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017649 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

