Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 2.6% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $197.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.45. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

