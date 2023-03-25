Bao Finance (BAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $151.08 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00328302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,072.49 or 0.25679467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

