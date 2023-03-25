Balancer Price Tops $6.67 on Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $6.67 or 0.00024320 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $323.59 million and $8.69 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00331293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,102.74 or 0.25904916 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010118 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 56,152,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,525,031 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.