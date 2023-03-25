Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.57 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.11 or 0.00061893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.57 billion and $159.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00040756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017939 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,820,122 coins and its circulating supply is 325,757,402 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

