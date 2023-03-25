Audius Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Audius has a market capitalization of $265.24 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

