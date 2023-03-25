Ark Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Ark has a market cap of $54.60 million and $1.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000231 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004682 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003893 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,871,836 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

