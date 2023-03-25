Ardor Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0882 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $88.16 million and $1.52 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00061994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017965 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

