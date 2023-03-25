Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Archon Co. (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Archon Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.
About Archon
Archon Corp. engages in the operation of casinos and hotels. The firm is also involved in leasing commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in September 1993 and is headquartered in Laughlin, NV.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archon (ARHN)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Archon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.