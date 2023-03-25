Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Archon Co. (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Archon Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.

About Archon

Archon Corp. engages in the operation of casinos and hotels. The firm is also involved in leasing commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in September 1993 and is headquartered in Laughlin, NV.

