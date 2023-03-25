Anyswap Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. Anyswap has a market cap of $183.54 million and approximately $4,345.35 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $9.85 or 0.00035588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00332144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.43 or 0.25979995 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.77536 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $10,259.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

