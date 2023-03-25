Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.36 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,887.41 or 0.06863862 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $55.36 million and approximately $959,212.37 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.