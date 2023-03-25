Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Market Cap Achieves $49.06 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $49.06 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for $3.22 or 0.00011674 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00331380 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.84 or 0.25922649 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,259,210 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

