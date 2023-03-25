Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Hits $102.50 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $102.50 million and approximately $619,272.39 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.01184003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009419 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.01507078 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

