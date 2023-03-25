Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 7% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $40.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00040463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017751 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,437,089 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,873,929 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

