AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) PT Lowered to C$2.50

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
Shares of AKTAF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.
About AKITA Drilling
