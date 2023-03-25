Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGIO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 563,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $449,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,098.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 80,737 shares of company stock worth $2,204,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

