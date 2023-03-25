Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,347,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,297,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,412,000 after purchasing an additional 94,046 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,059. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

