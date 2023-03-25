aelf (ELF) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. aelf has a total market cap of $180.38 million and $13.62 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004878 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003177 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001520 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,361,282 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

