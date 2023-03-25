ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 52.73% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.
ADMA Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,884. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
