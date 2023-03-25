ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 52.73% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,884. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,725,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after buying an additional 1,940,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,958,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

