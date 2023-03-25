Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

ACN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,123,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,205. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.56.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

