Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.00. 4,123,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,205. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.25.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Accenture

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.56.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.