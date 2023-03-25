Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.00. 4,123,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,205. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.
In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
