Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.41-$11.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$67.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.26 billion. Accenture also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.41-11.63 EPS.
Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ACN stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.25. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accenture Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $120,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
