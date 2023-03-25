Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.41-$11.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$67.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.26 billion. Accenture also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.41-11.63 EPS.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.25. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.56.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $120,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

