Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ACN stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.25. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accenture (ACN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.