Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.25. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $120,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.56.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

