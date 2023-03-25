A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AOS opened at $66.74 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

