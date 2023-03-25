6,520 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,733,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,795,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

