Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $524.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.91. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 144,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,367,509.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,724,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,281,452.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 649,700 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

