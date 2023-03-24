Zcash (ZEC) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $578.61 million and $39.51 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $35.44 or 0.00130373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00058787 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00037915 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

