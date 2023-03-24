Zcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $613.96 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $37.60 or 0.00133074 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $613.96 million and approximately $43.34 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00039035 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.