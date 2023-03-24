Wojak Finance (WOJ) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $110.38 million and approximately $12,196.93 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00359489 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,428.11 or 0.26128902 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

