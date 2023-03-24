Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $99.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.
Wix.com Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.22. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35.
Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
