Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $4,016.14 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Wirtual

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

