Willis Investment Counsel Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

