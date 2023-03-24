Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 5,731 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.06. The stock had a trading volume of 270,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,091. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

