Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,190 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $94.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.95.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

