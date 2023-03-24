Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,544 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314,063. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

