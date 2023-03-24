Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 12,235 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,908. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.85. The company has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

