Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 8,473 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.31. 3,542,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,503,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,800,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

