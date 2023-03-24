Wells Fargo & Company Trims Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Target Price to $597.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $609.00 to $597.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $583.26.

ELV stock opened at $446.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.86. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

