Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Premium Brands (PBH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Premium Brands (TSE: PBH) recently:

3/20/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$115.00 to C$120.00.

3/17/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$104.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$99.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$114.00.

3/17/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$105.00 to C$111.00.

2/14/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$122.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,710. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of C$77.36 and a 12 month high of C$110.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

