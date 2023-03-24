Webster Bank N. A. Sells 400 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,536 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $92.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

