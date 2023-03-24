Webster Bank N. A. Has $590,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.