Webster Bank N. A. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

