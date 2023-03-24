Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Waterstone Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Waterstone Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $14.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $330.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.44. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58.
Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,493,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
