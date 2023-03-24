Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Waterstone Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $14.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $330.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.44. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,493,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

