Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €170.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €147.05 ($158.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.97. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($201.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.