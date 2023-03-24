Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €147.05 ($158.12) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 12-month high of €187.10 ($201.18). The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €144.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €128.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

