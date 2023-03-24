Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Wabash National makes up approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Wabash National worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Wabash National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

Wabash National Price Performance

In other Wabash National news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $601,644.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,522. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 92,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Read More

